HP Cong rejig likely by new year: Pratibha Singh

The organisational setup of Himachal Pradesh Congress is expected to be re-constituted by the new year, state party chief Pratibha Singh said on Wednesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on November 6 dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh along with the district and block units with immediate effect. However, Pratibha Singh stayed in her post.

The observers appointed for the exercise would travel to different districts and talk to the leaders and active people who can spare time for the party would be preferred and brought to the front, Singh told mediapersons here.

Discussions would be held on party leaders who have left the Congress but can still contribute for uniting the party and also adding new people in the party, she said and added that from day one she has been advocating for coordination between the government and the organization.

''Observers have been sent to understand the situation, interact with senior party leaders, hold meetings, visit field and give their feedback,'' Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, had earlier said on Monday.

The Himachal Congress is apparently plagued by factionalism which was seen during the Rajya Sabha election in February, when the ruling party's nominee Abhishek Singhvi lost the contest to BJP's Harsh Mahajan after six Congress MLAs defected and cross-voted.

Meanwhile, talking to the reporters, state Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that organisation is the bridge between the government and the people. It is the organization which takes the grass-root issues to the government, he said.

Singh, who is the son of the state Congress chief, said the organisation plays a significant role. There is coordination, exchange of ideas and brotherhood between the government and the organisation and both are working for the welfare of the people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)