The Future of Marine Le Pen: A High-Stakes Verdict

Marine Le Pen's trial concluded with the critical issue of whether France's far-right leader can run in the next presidential election. Her lawyer made the final plea in Paris for charges of misappropriating European Parliament funds.

Expected to deliver a verdict next spring, the court could potentially declare Le Pen ineligible, complicating her political future and disrupting the 2027 election to replace President Macron.

Le Pen's party and 25 officials face allegations of diverting funds meant for EU aides to pay party staff from 2004 to 2016. Le Pen and co-defendants deny any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)