Diplomatic Breakthrough: American Detainees Released by China

In a rare diplomatic success, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday that three American citizens have been released from Chinese imprisonment. Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung had been held on various charges, including a death sentence for Swidan on drug-related offenses and espionage charges for Li and Leung.

The U.S. government had persistently advocated for their release, designating all three as wrongfully detained. Following a series of high-level discussions, including a recent conversation between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, their freedom has now been secured.

This development underscores the Biden administration's continued diplomatic efforts with China, as the detainees prepare to reunite with their families after years apart. The news was first reported by Politico.

