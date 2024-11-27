Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: American Detainees Released by China

Three American citizens, Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung, were released from imprisonment in China and are returning to the U.S. The Biden administration negotiated their release following multiple diplomatic discussions, marking a rare agreement with Beijing ahead of the administration's final months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a rare diplomatic success, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday that three American citizens have been released from Chinese imprisonment. Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung had been held on various charges, including a death sentence for Swidan on drug-related offenses and espionage charges for Li and Leung.

The U.S. government had persistently advocated for their release, designating all three as wrongfully detained. Following a series of high-level discussions, including a recent conversation between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, their freedom has now been secured.

This development underscores the Biden administration's continued diplomatic efforts with China, as the detainees prepare to reunite with their families after years apart. The news was first reported by Politico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

