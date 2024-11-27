Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Birthday: A Celebration of Welfare and Future Aspirations

Udhayanidhi Stalin celebrated his 47th birthday by distributing welfare assistance and paying homage to Dravidian leaders. He aims for a victory in the 2026 Assembly election as his greatest gift. Various party members and leaders joined the celebrations, highlighting a focus on future political achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:35 IST
On his 47th birthday, DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin turned celebrations into a community service event, distributing welfare assistance to numerous beneficiaries and honoring Dravidian leaders. The day emphasized his aspirations for a significant victory in the 2026 Assembly election.

From early morning, a stream of ministers, party leaders, government officials, and dignitaries visited Udhayanidhi's 'Kurinji' camp office to extend their birthday wishes. Expressing gratitude, Udhayanidhi declared that a major win in the 2026 polls would be the most cherished birthday present for him.

Emphasizing the vision of DMK chief M K Stalin, Udhayanidhi articulated the party's goal to secure more than 200 constituencies in the state. To fulfill this ambition, he stressed the importance of returning as the state's ruling party and ensuring a second term for CM Stalin. Birthday celebrations also included outreach activities, underscoring a commitment to social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

