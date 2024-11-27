Left Menu

Turmoil in Islamabad: Imran Khan's PTI Protests Take a Deadly Turn

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protests for the release of former premier Imran Khan were suspended following a violent crackdown in Islamabad. The clashes reportedly resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, with over 900 arrests. Authorities began reopening roads amidst allegations of violence and counterclaims from government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:25 IST
Turmoil in Islamabad: Imran Khan's PTI Protests Take a Deadly Turn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic turn of events, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called off its protest in Islamabad following deadly clashes with law enforcement. The protests, which began as a call for Khan's release, saw a severe crackdown resulting in at least four deaths and more than 50 injuries.

Amid allegations of brutality, PTI described the operation as a 'massacre,' blaming the 'fascist military regime' for the violence. In contrast, government officials rejected these claims, arguing that the actions were necessary to prevent 'terrorism' and damage to public property.

As the dust settles, authorities are working to restore normalcy in Islamabad, reopening roads and addressing the aftermath of the protests. Meanwhile, PTI vows to continue its struggle for justice, questioning the government's narrative and promising further action based on future directives from Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024