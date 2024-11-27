Turmoil in Islamabad: Imran Khan's PTI Protests Take a Deadly Turn

In a dramatic turn of events, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called off its protest in Islamabad following deadly clashes with law enforcement. The protests, which began as a call for Khan's release, saw a severe crackdown resulting in at least four deaths and more than 50 injuries.

Amid allegations of brutality, PTI described the operation as a 'massacre,' blaming the 'fascist military regime' for the violence. In contrast, government officials rejected these claims, arguing that the actions were necessary to prevent 'terrorism' and damage to public property.

As the dust settles, authorities are working to restore normalcy in Islamabad, reopening roads and addressing the aftermath of the protests. Meanwhile, PTI vows to continue its struggle for justice, questioning the government's narrative and promising further action based on future directives from Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)