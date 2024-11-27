Left Menu

Belarus Opposition: Resilience Amidst Repression

The exiled Belarusian opposition leader advises citizens not to protest false elections meant to legitimize President Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya, fearing a crackdown, urges international non-recognition and sanctions. Despite repression, underground movements persist against Lukashenko's long rule. Over 1,200 are detained as political prisoners, fueling unrest.

27-11-2024
The Belarusian opposition leader, living in exile, has urged the public not to protest upcoming elections, which she claims are merely ceremonial, aimed at bestowing a veneer of legitimacy on President Alexander Lukashenko.

Her call comes amidst fears of another harsh crackdown following massive protests over the 2020 elections, which many believed were rigged in Lukashenko's favor. The protests' human toll includes 30,000 detentions, highlighting the regime's repressive grip.

Despite the deterrent police presence and a significant outflow of citizens, clandestine movements continue to resist Lukashenko's power. The opposition leader calls for international action, including sanctions, to weaken Lukashenko's stronghold, anticipating a renewed public uprising once repression eases.

