The Belarusian opposition leader, living in exile, has urged the public not to protest upcoming elections, which she claims are merely ceremonial, aimed at bestowing a veneer of legitimacy on President Alexander Lukashenko.

Her call comes amidst fears of another harsh crackdown following massive protests over the 2020 elections, which many believed were rigged in Lukashenko's favor. The protests' human toll includes 30,000 detentions, highlighting the regime's repressive grip.

Despite the deterrent police presence and a significant outflow of citizens, clandestine movements continue to resist Lukashenko's power. The opposition leader calls for international action, including sanctions, to weaken Lukashenko's stronghold, anticipating a renewed public uprising once repression eases.

(With inputs from agencies.)