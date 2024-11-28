Belarus Opponent Urges Safe Resistance Against Lukashenko's Election

In a strategic move aimed at preserving the safety of civilians, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition in exile, has advised citizens against street protests for the January elections.

Despite previous demonstrations against Alexander Lukashenko's regime, which have triggered grim crackdowns, Tsikhanouskaya promotes less risky forms of protest like voting 'Against Everybody.' She urges the international community to dismiss election results and apply further sanctions.

In defiance of police presence and recent emigration of 500,000 citizens, underground movements are emerging. As Tsikhanouskaya's struggle continues, she aims to economically and politically destabilize Lukashenko, predicting public resurgence once repressions ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)