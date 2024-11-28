Left Menu

U.N. Debate: Trump's Potential Ukraine Strategy Sparks Global Tensions

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador warns of dire consequences if President-elect Donald Trump's administration cuts support to Ukraine. Amid rising tensions, Dmitry Polyanskiy accuses Kyiv of provoking NATO into conflict. Speculation grows over Trump's strategy, as discussions at the U.N. highlight the global stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 00:45 IST
In a critical statement to the United Nations, Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy issued a stern warning about the implications of any reduction in U.S. support for Ukraine under the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Polyanskiy described such a move as catastrophic for the Ukrainian army, and accused Kyiv of attempting to embroil NATO nations in conflict with Russia.

Addressing the U.N. Security Council, Polyanskiy alleged the outgoing Biden administration had attempted to create chaos in both Russia and the U.S. by bolstering Ukraine. He claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy feared Trump's assumption of office, expected to bring a reevaluation of support to Kyiv.

According to sources, Trump is mulling the appointment of retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to resolve the Ukraine conflict by stabilizing the current battle lines. Meanwhile, tensions intensify as the U.S. pledges continued military aid to Ukraine, escalating global concerns about potential nuclear confrontation.

