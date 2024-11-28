Left Menu

U.S. Appeals Court Blocks Biden Administration on Border Razor-Wire Fence

A U.S. appeals court halted the Biden administration from removing razor-wire fencing placed by Texas at the Mexico border. The 5th Circuit Court ruled in favor of Texas, stating the state is safeguarding its property against federal trespassing, likely succeeding in its claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 03:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 03:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. appeals court, in a split decision, has blocked the Biden administration from dismantling razor-wire fencing installed by Texas along the border with Mexico. This ruling comes amid a legal battle initiated by the Republican-led state accusing federal authorities of trespassing.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous decision by a federal judge who claimed Texas' trespassing law was inapplicable to federal entities, and that immigration authorities were protected from the state's lawsuit.

The appeals court granted Texas a preliminary injunction, noting that the state aims to protect its own property rather than to interfere with Border Patrol. The court also noted that Texas appears set to prevail in its trespass assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

