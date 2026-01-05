UK Cracks Down on Illegal Migration: New Powers Seize Mobiles and SIM Cards

The UK government has embarked on a robust initiative to tackle illegal migration, particularly across the English Channel. New legislative powers now enable law enforcement to seize mobile phones and SIM cards from migrants, a move aimed at gathering intelligence against people smuggling networks.

Under these regulations, officials can confiscate electronic devices without needing to arrest the individuals, focusing instead on extracting vital information to intercept organized criminal activities swiftly. The UK Home Office lauds these measures as pivotal in dismantling smuggling operations, thereby strengthening border control and enhancing public safety.

These new protocols align with broader reforms within the nation's asylum system, initiated by UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. Since their implementation, there has been a notable uptick in arrests, convictions, and seizures linked to illegal migration, supporting government efforts to restore order and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)