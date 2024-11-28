US Appeals Court Blocks Destruction of Texas Migrant Barrier

An appeals court has blocked the Biden administration's attempt to dismantle Texas' razor-wire border fencing aimed at deterring illegal migration. Texas claims the federal government trespassed by attempting to remove the barrier, underlining a broader federal-state legal conflict.

Former Senator Robert Menendez seeks a new trial, following a corruption conviction tainted by evidence review errors. The appeal highlights issues in the prosecution's handling of the trial, where unredacted evidence was improperly presented to the jury.

Bomb threats and swatting incidents targeted Donald Trump's team amidst cabinet selections, prompting swift law enforcement interventions to ensure the safety of the individuals involved.

