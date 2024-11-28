US Appeals Court Blocks Destruction of Texas Migrant Barrier
The U.S. appeals court has halted the Biden administration's plan to dismantle Texas' razor-wire fencing along the Mexico border. This decision supports Texas' lawsuit alleging federal authorities trespassed. The judgement reverses an earlier ruling, bringing attention to federal and state legal tensions.
An appeals court has blocked the Biden administration's attempt to dismantle Texas' razor-wire border fencing aimed at deterring illegal migration. Texas claims the federal government trespassed by attempting to remove the barrier, underlining a broader federal-state legal conflict.
Former Senator Robert Menendez seeks a new trial, following a corruption conviction tainted by evidence review errors. The appeal highlights issues in the prosecution's handling of the trial, where unredacted evidence was improperly presented to the jury.
Bomb threats and swatting incidents targeted Donald Trump's team amidst cabinet selections, prompting swift law enforcement interventions to ensure the safety of the individuals involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- Texas
- razor-wire
- migrant
- barrier
- appeals court
- Biden
- trespassing
- Menendez
- Trump
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: Nagma Rani, the Trailblazing Transgender Candidate
Trump returns to Washington for meetings with Biden at the White House and with congressional Republicans, reports AP.
Trump and Biden's Middle East Dialogue
Historic Reunion: Trump and Biden's Unexpected White House Meeting
Historic White House Meeting: Biden and Trump Navigate Transition Challenges