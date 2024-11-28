Left Menu

US Appeals Court Blocks Destruction of Texas Migrant Barrier

The U.S. appeals court has halted the Biden administration's plan to dismantle Texas' razor-wire fencing along the Mexico border. This decision supports Texas' lawsuit alleging federal authorities trespassed. The judgement reverses an earlier ruling, bringing attention to federal and state legal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 05:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 05:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An appeals court has blocked the Biden administration's attempt to dismantle Texas' razor-wire border fencing aimed at deterring illegal migration. Texas claims the federal government trespassed by attempting to remove the barrier, underlining a broader federal-state legal conflict.

Former Senator Robert Menendez seeks a new trial, following a corruption conviction tainted by evidence review errors. The appeal highlights issues in the prosecution's handling of the trial, where unredacted evidence was improperly presented to the jury.

Bomb threats and swatting incidents targeted Donald Trump's team amidst cabinet selections, prompting swift law enforcement interventions to ensure the safety of the individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

