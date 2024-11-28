Unity and Revolution: Hemant Soren's Journey as Jharkhand's Leader
Hemant Soren, poised to become Jharkhand's 14th chief minister, emphasizes unity as a powerful force against division and silence. Amidst political challenges, his JMM-led alliance won the recent assembly elections decisively. Soren vows to continue the fight for social justice and democracy's strength in Jharkhand.
28-11-2024
- Country:
- India
On the verge of taking office as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister, Hemant Soren emphasized unity as the state's greatest weapon against division and suppression.
In a pointed message to the BJP-led government, Soren promised resilience as he prepares for his oath-taking ceremony, which will host prominent political figures.
Soren's JMM-led coalition secured a substantial victory in the assembly elections, as he remains committed to battling for social justice and democracy in the state.
