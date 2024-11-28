Unity and Revolution: Hemant Soren's Journey as Jharkhand's Leader

On the verge of taking office as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister, Hemant Soren emphasized unity as the state's greatest weapon against division and suppression.

In a pointed message to the BJP-led government, Soren promised resilience as he prepares for his oath-taking ceremony, which will host prominent political figures.

Soren's JMM-led coalition secured a substantial victory in the assembly elections, as he remains committed to battling for social justice and democracy in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)