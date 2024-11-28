Left Menu

Unity and Revolution: Hemant Soren's Journey as Jharkhand's Leader

Hemant Soren, poised to become Jharkhand's 14th chief minister, emphasizes unity as a powerful force against division and silence. Amidst political challenges, his JMM-led alliance won the recent assembly elections decisively. Soren vows to continue the fight for social justice and democracy's strength in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the verge of taking office as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister, Hemant Soren emphasized unity as the state's greatest weapon against division and suppression.

In a pointed message to the BJP-led government, Soren promised resilience as he prepares for his oath-taking ceremony, which will host prominent political figures.

Soren's JMM-led coalition secured a substantial victory in the assembly elections, as he remains committed to battling for social justice and democracy in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

