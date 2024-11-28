Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Gears Up for New Delhi Protests Over Manipur Conflict

Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra announced plans by the INDIA bloc to hold protests in New Delhi, demanding a resolution to the ethnic violence in Manipur. The protests are a response to ongoing unrest since May, which has resulted in over 250 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:35 IST
Manipur's ongoing ethnic violence has prompted a strong reaction from the INDIA bloc, which is gearing up for protests in New Delhi. Announced by Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra on Thursday, the demonstrations aim to demand normalcy in the troubled northeastern state.

The protests are expected to see participation from national leaders of the alliance, focusing attention on the unrest that has gripped Manipur since May of last year. Despite calls from both within and outside the legislative assembly, the current government has yet to initiate meaningful dialogue to address the crisis.

Meghachandra has also criticized Chief Minister N Biren Singh for actions like frequent closures of educational institutions and internet bans. The INDIA bloc plans to mobilize in Delhi soon, as they seek to amplify the voices of those affected by the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

