Hemant Soren's Historic Oath-Taking: Unity and Triumph in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren took oath as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister amid a celebratory ceremony with INDIA bloc leaders present. This marks his fourth term, following a significant electoral victory. Soren emphasized unity as Jharkhand's strength against attempts to 'silence' them by opponents.
In a ceremony filled with political symbolism and a display of unity, JMM leader Hemant Soren was inaugurated as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand. The event, held at Morabadi ground in Ranchi, was attended by prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc, signaling widespread support.
The 49-year-old tribal leader's swearing-in marks his fourth tenure as CM, a significant achievement following the recent assembly elections where the JMM-led alliance secured a commanding victory. Soren defeated his BJP opponent by a large margin, underlining his strong foothold in the state.
As he took to social media, Soren highlighted the theme of unity, asserting it as Jharkhand's greatest weapon. His message also resonated with an anti-central government stance, emphasizing resilience and the people's resolve against perceived oppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
