Priyanka Gandhi: A New Era in Indian Politics

Amid great anticipation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered the Indian political arena on Thursday as she took oath as a Lok Sabha MP. This momentous occasion comes five years after she embarked on her political journey, joining her distinguished family in Parliament.

Raising a copy of the Constitution, Priyanka Gandhi pledged her dedication to national causes and the principles enshrined therein. She vowed to bridge the gap between citizens and governance, while her symbolic gesture underscored her commitment to constitutional values.

The event was witnessed by prominent Congress figures, family members, and supporters, adding to the significance of the occasion. As Priyanka Gandhi seeks to reinvigorate the Congress in challenging times, her parliamentary presence is seen as a potential beacon for the party's revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)