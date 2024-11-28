Priyanka Gandhi: A New Era in Indian Politics
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes the oath as a Lok Sabha MP, marking her official entry into Indian Parliament five years after joining active politics. Her pledge to uphold the Constitution highlights a commitment to addressing national issues, further strengthening her family's parliamentary legacy within the Congress party.
- Country:
- India
Amid great anticipation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered the Indian political arena on Thursday as she took oath as a Lok Sabha MP. This momentous occasion comes five years after she embarked on her political journey, joining her distinguished family in Parliament.
Raising a copy of the Constitution, Priyanka Gandhi pledged her dedication to national causes and the principles enshrined therein. She vowed to bridge the gap between citizens and governance, while her symbolic gesture underscored her commitment to constitutional values.
The event was witnessed by prominent Congress figures, family members, and supporters, adding to the significance of the occasion. As Priyanka Gandhi seeks to reinvigorate the Congress in challenging times, her parliamentary presence is seen as a potential beacon for the party's revival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
