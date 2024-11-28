Left Menu

Georgia Halts EU Accession Talks Amid Tensions with Brussels

Georgia's ruling party has decided to delay EU accession talks until 2028, refusing budgetary grants from the EU amidst deteriorating relations. Tensions with Brussels are attributed to allegations of blackmail and revolutionary motives. Georgian Dream's actions are seen as steering the country closer to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia's governing party announced on Thursday that it will suspend negotiations for European Union accession until 2028. The decision comes amid a decline in relations, marked by accusations from Georgian Dream that the EU is employing 'blackmail' and attempting to 'organize a revolution' within the country.

Despite the constitutional aim of joining the EU, the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million has seen its ties with Brussels sharply deteriorate. The European Union has already frozen Georgia's application, citing concerns over parliamentary laws perceived as authoritarian and influenced by Russia.

Critics argue that Georgian Dream, led by figures with perceived ties to Moscow, is moving the country away from Western alliances. The party's recent nomination of Mikheil Kavelashvili, known for anti-Western rhetoric, as presidential candidate illustrates the ongoing political rift within Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

