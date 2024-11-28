Georgia's governing party announced on Thursday that it will suspend negotiations for European Union accession until 2028. The decision comes amid a decline in relations, marked by accusations from Georgian Dream that the EU is employing 'blackmail' and attempting to 'organize a revolution' within the country.

Despite the constitutional aim of joining the EU, the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million has seen its ties with Brussels sharply deteriorate. The European Union has already frozen Georgia's application, citing concerns over parliamentary laws perceived as authoritarian and influenced by Russia.

Critics argue that Georgian Dream, led by figures with perceived ties to Moscow, is moving the country away from Western alliances. The party's recent nomination of Mikheil Kavelashvili, known for anti-Western rhetoric, as presidential candidate illustrates the ongoing political rift within Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)