Left Menu

Delhi BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees

The Delhi BJP has established 43 committees for the upcoming assembly polls to oversee various election-related activities. Committees focus on women, youths, SCs, and OBCs, with specific tasks such as media relations and data management. State BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva directed the formation of these committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:47 IST
Delhi BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP outlined its strategy for the upcoming assembly elections on Thursday by announcing the formation of 43 committees, focused on diverse campaign aspects such as reaching out to women, youth, and marginalized communities like SCs and OBCs.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are set for February, and these committees are tasked with operations including media relations, narrative development, and logistical arrangements, as stated under the guidance of state BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Key figures include Praveen Shankar Kapoor as the media committee convenor and Bansuri Swaraj leading the narrative-setting committee, marking a strategic step in prepping for the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024