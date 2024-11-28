Delhi BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Strategic Committees

The Delhi BJP outlined its strategy for the upcoming assembly elections on Thursday by announcing the formation of 43 committees, focused on diverse campaign aspects such as reaching out to women, youth, and marginalized communities like SCs and OBCs.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are set for February, and these committees are tasked with operations including media relations, narrative development, and logistical arrangements, as stated under the guidance of state BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Key figures include Praveen Shankar Kapoor as the media committee convenor and Bansuri Swaraj leading the narrative-setting committee, marking a strategic step in prepping for the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)