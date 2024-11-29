Trade Talks: Avoiding Tariff Turbulence Between Mexico and the US

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated her confidence in averting a tariff conflict with the United States after a call with President-elect Donald Trump. Her assurance, however, lacked specifics on what was agreed upon during the conversation. Sheinbaum's recent remarks at a news briefing suggested no looming tariff war.

Trump claimed Sheinbaum agreed on measures to control unauthorized migration to the US, a statement echoed by Sheinbaum, though its nature as a pledge remains uncertain. Caravans, once partially supported, have faced obstacles from Mexican authorities and rarely reach the US border as cohesive groups.

The potential impact of US tariffs is a concern for Mexicans, particularly affecting iconic products like avocados. In anticipation of Trump's tariff plans, Sheinbaum indicated Mexico's readiness to impose retaliatory tariffs, aiming to protect its economy and key sectors from the potential fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)