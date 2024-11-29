Trade Talks: Avoiding Tariff Turbulence Between Mexico and the US
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence in avoiding a tariff war with the US, following a call with President-elect Donald Trump. While Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China could impact trade, retaliatory measures are considered. US President Joe Biden hopes for reconsideration of such measures.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated her confidence in averting a tariff conflict with the United States after a call with President-elect Donald Trump. Her assurance, however, lacked specifics on what was agreed upon during the conversation. Sheinbaum's recent remarks at a news briefing suggested no looming tariff war.
Trump claimed Sheinbaum agreed on measures to control unauthorized migration to the US, a statement echoed by Sheinbaum, though its nature as a pledge remains uncertain. Caravans, once partially supported, have faced obstacles from Mexican authorities and rarely reach the US border as cohesive groups.
The potential impact of US tariffs is a concern for Mexicans, particularly affecting iconic products like avocados. In anticipation of Trump's tariff plans, Sheinbaum indicated Mexico's readiness to impose retaliatory tariffs, aiming to protect its economy and key sectors from the potential fallout.
