Left Menu

Trade Talks: Avoiding Tariff Turbulence Between Mexico and the US

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed confidence in avoiding a tariff war with the US, following a call with President-elect Donald Trump. While Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China could impact trade, retaliatory measures are considered. US President Joe Biden hopes for reconsideration of such measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:01 IST
Trade Talks: Avoiding Tariff Turbulence Between Mexico and the US

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated her confidence in averting a tariff conflict with the United States after a call with President-elect Donald Trump. Her assurance, however, lacked specifics on what was agreed upon during the conversation. Sheinbaum's recent remarks at a news briefing suggested no looming tariff war.

Trump claimed Sheinbaum agreed on measures to control unauthorized migration to the US, a statement echoed by Sheinbaum, though its nature as a pledge remains uncertain. Caravans, once partially supported, have faced obstacles from Mexican authorities and rarely reach the US border as cohesive groups.

The potential impact of US tariffs is a concern for Mexicans, particularly affecting iconic products like avocados. In anticipation of Trump's tariff plans, Sheinbaum indicated Mexico's readiness to impose retaliatory tariffs, aiming to protect its economy and key sectors from the potential fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024