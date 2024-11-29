Political Turmoil: Impeachment, Alliances and Threats in the Philippines

In a dramatic turn of events, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed skepticism over the impact of any impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. Speaking on Friday, Marcos argued that such a process would distract Congress without benefiting ordinary citizens.

Tensions have escalated between Duterte and Marcos, following charges of betrayal of public trust, bribery, and high crimes related to her previous role as education secretary. Duterte, who denies any wrongdoing, reportedly made serious threats against the lives of Marcos, his wife, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Despite these developments, President Marcos remains open to the possibility of repairing his fraught political relationship with Duterte, emphasizing a willingness to reconcile in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)