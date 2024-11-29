Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Impeachment, Alliances and Threats in the Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr dismisses the possible impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as a distraction for Congress. Following accusations of betrayal, bribery, and plunder, Duterte's alleged threats against the president have escalated tensions. Despite controversies, Marcos remains optimistic about mending their political relationship.

Political Turmoil: Impeachment, Alliances and Threats in the Philippines
Ferdinand Marcos Jr

In a dramatic turn of events, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expressed skepticism over the impact of any impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. Speaking on Friday, Marcos argued that such a process would distract Congress without benefiting ordinary citizens.

Tensions have escalated between Duterte and Marcos, following charges of betrayal of public trust, bribery, and high crimes related to her previous role as education secretary. Duterte, who denies any wrongdoing, reportedly made serious threats against the lives of Marcos, his wife, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Despite these developments, President Marcos remains open to the possibility of repairing his fraught political relationship with Duterte, emphasizing a willingness to reconcile in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

