Ireland Decides: Election Outcome Amid Cost-Of-Living Concerns

On Friday, Ireland heads to the polls for a pivotal parliamentary election, challenging the sitting government amidst global trends of voter dissatisfaction due to pandemic impacts, international instability, and rising cost-of-living issues.

Polling stations opened early to accommodate Ireland's 3.8 million voters, deciding the composition of the Dail, the lower house of parliament. Several key players and issues dominate the landscape as voters make their choice.

The campaign has highlighted significant societal concerns, primarily the country's acute housing shortage and immigration challenges. Parties such as Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, and Sinn Fein hold varying positions, leaving smaller parties and independent voices poised to influence the election's outcome.

