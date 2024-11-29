Bolsonaro's Political Maneuver: A Comeback in Collaboration with Trump?

Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, is reportedly planning a political comeback with potential support from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Bolsonaro aims to leverage Trump's influence, possibly through economic sanctions against Brazil's current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, currently unable to run for office until 2030 and facing criminal charges over an alleged coup plot, has denied any wrongdoing. He claims to be a victim of a political witch hunt orchestrated by President Lula and allies within the judiciary. In an interview, the 69-year-old declared, "They don't just want me in jail, they want me dead."

The incoming Trump administration has not commented on the claims, nor could Bolsonaro be reached. Meanwhile, Brazil's federal police have presented compelling evidence to the Supreme Court linking Bolsonaro to the alleged coup, findings derived from extensive investigations including wiretaps and financial records.

