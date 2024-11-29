Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Political Maneuver: A Comeback in Collaboration with Trump?

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is planning a political return, potentially with help from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Bolsonaro, who faces criminal charges and is barred from office until 2030, denies misconduct and alleges political persecution. Fresh evidence ties him to a coup plot against President Lula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:13 IST
Bolsonaro's Political Maneuver: A Comeback in Collaboration with Trump?
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, is reportedly planning a political comeback with potential support from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Bolsonaro aims to leverage Trump's influence, possibly through economic sanctions against Brazil's current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, currently unable to run for office until 2030 and facing criminal charges over an alleged coup plot, has denied any wrongdoing. He claims to be a victim of a political witch hunt orchestrated by President Lula and allies within the judiciary. In an interview, the 69-year-old declared, "They don't just want me in jail, they want me dead."

The incoming Trump administration has not commented on the claims, nor could Bolsonaro be reached. Meanwhile, Brazil's federal police have presented compelling evidence to the Supreme Court linking Bolsonaro to the alleged coup, findings derived from extensive investigations including wiretaps and financial records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024