Bolsonaro Eyes Comeback Amid Legal Battles and Trump Support

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro signals a political resurgence, buoyed by the support of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Currently barred from office and facing criminal charges, Bolsonaro claims he's a victim of a witch hunt. A detailed police report implicates him in plotting a coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:08 IST
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro is plotting a political comeback with anticipated backing from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, potentially leveraging economic sanctions against current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, per the Wall Street Journal.

In an interview, Bolsonaro, suspended from office until 2030 amid coup plot allegations, insists on his innocence, portraying himself as a victim of persecution by President Lula and allied judges. Bolsonaro claims extreme measures threaten his freedom and life.

Brazilian federal police, in a report, link Bolsonaro directly to coup efforts to annul the 2022 election results, highlighting a conspiracy entailing potential assassination plots against Lula. Despite these allegations, Bolsonaro sees Trump's electoral success as a beacon for his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

