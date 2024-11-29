Bolsonaro Eyes Comeback Amid Legal Battles and Trump Support

Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro is plotting a political comeback with anticipated backing from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, potentially leveraging economic sanctions against current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, per the Wall Street Journal.

In an interview, Bolsonaro, suspended from office until 2030 amid coup plot allegations, insists on his innocence, portraying himself as a victim of persecution by President Lula and allied judges. Bolsonaro claims extreme measures threaten his freedom and life.

Brazilian federal police, in a report, link Bolsonaro directly to coup efforts to annul the 2022 election results, highlighting a conspiracy entailing potential assassination plots against Lula. Despite these allegations, Bolsonaro sees Trump's electoral success as a beacon for his return.

