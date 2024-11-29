Historic Vote: Social Democrats' Leader Gives Birth on Election Day
Holly Cairns, leader of Ireland's Social Democrats, gave birth on the day of the general election as she seeks re-election in Cork South-West. Despite her maternity, she retained leadership with deputy Cian O'Callaghan covering some duties. The party holds 6% support among voters.
Holly Cairns, the leader of Ireland's Social Democrats, experienced a monumental personal and political moment on Friday, as she gave birth to a baby girl while voting took place in the general election.
Cairns, 35, who is campaigning for re-election in the Cork South-West constituency, shared the news with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring her newborn. Despite her new maternal responsibilities, she remains at the helm of her party, which stands as the fourth most popular with 6% voter support.
During her pregnancy, deputy leader Cian O'Callaghan stepped in for some pre-election duties. Party member Jennifer Whitmore emphasized the importance of supporting female politicians who balance motherhood and leadership.
