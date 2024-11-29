Political Delegations Amid Tensions in Sambhal

A 15-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party is set to visit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following recent violence sparked by a court-ordered survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid. The party announced this on Friday.

However, local authorities have enforced prohibitory orders, preventing any groups from entering the district on Saturday, amid ongoing tensions.

Delegation members, under the directive of Akhilesh Yadav, aim to compile a detailed report to submit to the party chief. Despite concerns from the administration, the party persists in its efforts to gather firsthand information.

(With inputs from agencies.)