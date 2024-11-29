Congress Allegations Shake Electoral Integrity - A National Movement on the Horizon

The Congress Working Committee convened on Friday, issuing a resolution expressing concerns over the integrity of India's electoral process. The resolution accused the Election Commission of partisan actions that threaten the constitutional mandate of free and fair elections, prompting the Congress to plan a national movement.

During the Winter Session of Parliament, the CWC identified three significant issues: alleged corruption by the Adani business group and violence incidents in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clarified the unnamed business group as the Adani group during a press briefing.

Party General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the CWC's decision to form internal committees to scrutinize electoral performance. The assembly polls in Maharashtra were notably criticized, described by Venugopal as a 'targeted manipulation.'

