Congress Allegations Shake Electoral Integrity - A National Movement on the Horizon
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) raised serious concerns over the integrity of India's electoral process, attributing it to the Election Commission's alleged biased actions. The CWC vowed to initiate a national movement to address these concerns and discussed forming committees to evaluate electoral performance and organizational matters.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Working Committee convened on Friday, issuing a resolution expressing concerns over the integrity of India's electoral process. The resolution accused the Election Commission of partisan actions that threaten the constitutional mandate of free and fair elections, prompting the Congress to plan a national movement.
During the Winter Session of Parliament, the CWC identified three significant issues: alleged corruption by the Adani business group and violence incidents in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clarified the unnamed business group as the Adani group during a press briefing.
Party General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting the CWC's decision to form internal committees to scrutinize electoral performance. The assembly polls in Maharashtra were notably criticized, described by Venugopal as a 'targeted manipulation.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Increasing sections of society becoming apprehensive of electoral process; Cong to take these public concerns as national movement: CWC.
Electoral outcome in Maharashtra beyond normal understanding; appears to be clear case of targeted manipulation: CWC resolution.
Free, fair elections, a constitutional mandate, being called into serious question by partisan functioning of EC: CWC resolution.
CWC resolution flags Adani issue, Manipur situation, 'systematic attempt by BJP to foment communal tensions', including in UP.