British Transport Minister Louise Haigh Steps Down Amid Fraud Allegations

British Transport Minister Louise Haigh resigned after admitting to a fraud charge linked to a decade-old incident where she mistakenly listed her cellphone as stolen. Despite pleading guilty, she emphasized her political commitment and will now support Prime Minister Keir Starmer from outside the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 21:51 IST
British Transport Minister Louise Haigh has tendered her resignation following the resurfacing of a fraud conviction regarding a decade-old incident involving her cellphone.

In a resignation letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Haigh expressed her commitment to the political agenda but acknowledged that the situation could overshadow the government's work.

Haigh's departure was precipitated by reports from Sky News and The Times, which revealed charges from 2013 when she erroneously listed her work phone as stolen after a mugging incident. Despite pleading guilty under legal advice, Haigh asserted it was an honest mistake. She has served as a Member of Parliament for Sheffield since 2015 and was appointed as Transport Minister after the Labour party's electoral victory in July. Heidi Alexander has been designated as her successor in the ministry.

