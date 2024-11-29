Controversial Chagos Islands Deal Under Scrutiny: Ramgoolam Calls for Independent Review

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam announced on Friday that he has requested an independent review of a confidential draft agreement with Britain regarding the future of the Chagos Islands.

On Thursday, the British government expressed confidence in ratifying the agreement, which aims to secure the future of a U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The agreement would grant Mauritius sovereignty over the Chagos Islands while maintaining a 99-year lease on the base. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is keen to finalize the political agreement by October.

The agreement still requires ratification from both parties. After winning the election this month, Ramgoolam voiced concerns about the deal's terms and stated that his new cabinet would review its findings. Britain's Foreign Ministry has so far declined to comment on the issue.

Recently, British Foreign Minister David Lammy voiced his assurance that the deal will succeed, citing backing from U.S. intelligence agencies, the State Department, and the Pentagon. He added that Britain is willing to allow Mauritius the time needed to scrutinize the agreement's specifics. U.S. President Joe Biden initially endorsed the deal, yet possible challenges could arise from the incoming U.S. administration once Donald Trump takes office in January.

Marco Rubio, Trump's Secretary of State nominee, has criticized the deal, suggesting it threatens U.S. security by transferring a strategic base, used by U.S. long-range bombers and warships, to a China-allied nation. When Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s, Britain retained control of the Chagos Islands, forcefully relocating up to 2,000 residents in the 1970s to accommodate the base.

Last month, Britain announced its intent to return the islands following protracted and often contentious discussions. However, numerous displaced Chagossians report exclusion from the negotiations, casting doubt on their endorsement. Olivier Bancoult, representing the Chagos Refugees Group advocating for Chagossians' rights, expressed optimism for a swift review process.

'There is a need to rectify the injustice suffered by the Chagossian people,' Bancoult stated to Reuters.

