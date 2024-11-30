Maharashtra's Political Delay: Unveiling Unnatural Verdicts in Assembly Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised questions regarding an 'unnatural' verdict that led to a sweeping victory for the Mahayuti in Maharashtra's assembly elections, causing a delay in selecting a new chief minister eight days after the results.

Raut pointed out that discord within the Mahayuti forced caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to withdraw to his village in Satara, amidst crucial government formation talks. A key meeting was postponed as Shinde returned to his roots, prolonging the power transition period.

He further accused suspicious votes cast during the final polling hours as pivotal in securing Mahayuti's landslide, emphasizing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's focus on analyzing the election outcome and maintaining unity, denying any intentions of contesting elections independently.

