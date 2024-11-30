Maharashtra's Political Delay: Unveiling Unnatural Verdicts in Assembly Polls
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that an 'unnatural' verdict led to Mahayuti's victory in Maharashtra's assembly polls, delaying the selection of a chief minister. Raut claims discrepancies in voting patterns and highlights the unity within the opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, despite their poll losses.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised questions regarding an 'unnatural' verdict that led to a sweeping victory for the Mahayuti in Maharashtra's assembly elections, causing a delay in selecting a new chief minister eight days after the results.
Raut pointed out that discord within the Mahayuti forced caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to withdraw to his village in Satara, amidst crucial government formation talks. A key meeting was postponed as Shinde returned to his roots, prolonging the power transition period.
He further accused suspicious votes cast during the final polling hours as pivotal in securing Mahayuti's landslide, emphasizing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's focus on analyzing the election outcome and maintaining unity, denying any intentions of contesting elections independently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
People, especially farmers, younger generation, very unhappy with Mahayuti govt; they will support MVA: Sharad Pawar to PTI.
BJP-led Mahayuti chose path of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar; Maha Vikas Aghadi people are Aurangzeb fan club: Amit Shah in Hingoli.
BJP-led Mahayuti govt will restore Maharashtra’s lost glory: Union minister Amit Shah at poll rally in Chandrapur.
Two camps in Maharashtra polls, 'Pandavas' represented by Mahayuti and 'Kauravas' denoted by Maha Vikas Aghadi: Amit Shah in Yavatmal.
BJP-led Mahayuti govt trying to empower every section of the society: PM Modi during virtual interaction with BJP booth workers.