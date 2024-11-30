BJP Reflects on Jharkhand Poll Setback: Strategic Revamp Planned

In the wake of a disappointing performance in the Jharkhand assembly elections, the state's BJP unit has launched a two-day review meeting to scrutinize contributing factors. The meetings, attended by notable leaders such as national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, intend to dissect the setback systematically.

Despite enduring a significant loss, winning only 21 out of 68 contested seats, BJP candidates are sharing their campaign experiences in hopes of pinpointing strategic errors. According to Amar Kumar Bauri, a notable party leader, the organization acknowledges the voters' decision and plans to enhance grassroots connections.

Reflecting on internal dynamics, BJP's Neera Yadav and Amit Mandal acknowledged unexpected results and expressed determination to address internal challenges. As fresh leadership under JMM's Hemant Soren takes the helm, the BJP remains committed to regrouping and strategizing for future electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)