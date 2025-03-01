Zelenskiy and Trump's White House Showdown: A Diplomatic Debacle

In a dramatic White House encounter on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a fierce verbal clash, witnessed by international press. The meeting focused on Ukraine's struggle to secure U.S. support amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Trump, flanked by Vice President JD Vance, criticized Zelenskiy for perceived disrespect and indicated a shift in American policy under his administration, favoring diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin over military alliances. Zelenskiy insisted on the untrustworthiness of Russia in peace negotiations.

Highlighting the tension, Trump threatened to withdraw U.S. support unless Zelenskiy agreed to a mineral deal, complicating Ukraine's efforts to bolster international backing against Russian aggression. The fallout from the meeting could have long-term implications for European security and international diplomacy.

