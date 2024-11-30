Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Warns of Anarchy Amidst Political Turmoil in Karnataka

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticizes the Karnataka government for targeting Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami due to a controversial statement. He warns of impending anarchy, further accusing the government of bias. The BJP and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also express concern over alleged harassment of the seer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Channapatna | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:48 IST
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has issued a stern warning about potential anarchy within Karnataka, taking aim at the ruling Congress for its actions against a Vokkaliga seer. The case involves a controversial statement on restricting Muslim voting rights, a point of tension in the ongoing Waqf properties debate.

Kumaraswamy, himself a Vokkaliga, questioned the rapid government response against the seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami, contrasting it with the lack of response towards a minister's derogatory comments about him. The minister in question, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, referred to Kumaraswamy with a racially charged epithet during a political campaign.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the government of intentionally targeting the Vokkaliga community by arresting the seer and warned that the BJP would protest any further harassment. This incident has ignited a fresh wave of political contention in the state, highlighting deep-seated communal and political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

