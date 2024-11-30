Controversy Surrounds Newly-Elected Maharashtra MLA

In a recent controversy, Amshya Padvi, newly-elected as a Maharashtra MLA, has been accused of assault and molestation by a woman. The accusations have led to an FIR filed against him and members of his family.

Padvi, who won the Akkalkuwa seat in the Nandurbar district under the Shiv Sena banner during the assembly elections held on November 20, is contesting these charges. His son has lodged a counter-complaint against the woman, her brother, and several BJP activists.

This incident is unfolding against a backdrop of political rivalry, as the BJP and Shiv Sena were part of the Mahayuti coalition in the recent elections. The police are currently investigating both parties' claims, and so far, no arrests have been made.

