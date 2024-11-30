Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Newly-Elected Maharashtra MLA

Maharashtra MLA Amshya Padvi faces allegations of assault and molestation by a woman, leading to an FIR against him and his family. Padvi, who represents Shiv Sena, denies the charges. His son countersued the woman and her associates, indicating political tensions. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent controversy, Amshya Padvi, newly-elected as a Maharashtra MLA, has been accused of assault and molestation by a woman. The accusations have led to an FIR filed against him and members of his family.

Padvi, who won the Akkalkuwa seat in the Nandurbar district under the Shiv Sena banner during the assembly elections held on November 20, is contesting these charges. His son has lodged a counter-complaint against the woman, her brother, and several BJP activists.

This incident is unfolding against a backdrop of political rivalry, as the BJP and Shiv Sena were part of the Mahayuti coalition in the recent elections. The police are currently investigating both parties' claims, and so far, no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

