Uddhav Thackeray Questions Delay in Maharashtra's Government Formation

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the delay in forming Maharashtra's government, attributing it to a lack of preparedness among Mahayuti allies. Amid allegations of electoral misconduct, Thackeray emphasized the need for counting Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail slips to ensure transparency in the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:57 IST
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), on Saturday voiced concerns over the prolonged process of government formation in Maharashtra, attributing the delay to the ruling Mahayuti coalition's lack of foresight.

Thackeray's remarks were made on the eve of the BJP's announcement, which stated that the new Mahayuti government would be sworn in on December 5.

Sitting alongside social activist Dr. Baba Adhav, Thackeray questioned the absence of celebrations by the coalition despite their sizeable victory in the November 20 elections. Adhav, who completed a three-day protest against alleged voting irregularities, ended his fast with water offered by Thackeray. Thackeray further highlighted the need for counting all Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail slips to validate the fairness of the electoral process, citing discrepancies in the voting patterns observed during the last hour of the polls.

