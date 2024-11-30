Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government Over Sambhal Violence

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has levelled grave accusations against the Uttar Pradesh government, blaming it for inciting violence in Sambhal to divert attention from claims of election tampering. The violence coincided with a disputed survey at Shahi Jama Masjid, raising tensions and resulting in fatalities.

Yadav alleged that the BJP government used communal unrest to distract the public from its perceived failures in governance. He contended that repeated surveys of disputed sites were part of BJP's political maneuvers to raise communal tensions and gain voter leverage.

In the aftermath of the violence, the Samajwadi Party's attempt to visit the area was thwarted by local authorities, further fueling Yadav's accusations of a government conspiracy to control the narrative and prevent accountability in critical social and political sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)