Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government Over Sambhal Violence

Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, accused the Uttar Pradesh government of orchestrating violence in Sambhal to distract from alleged electoral rigging. Yadav criticized the BJP for sowing division to mask governance failures and condemned the repeated surveys that sparked unrest, claiming they were politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:05 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government Over Sambhal Violence
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has levelled grave accusations against the Uttar Pradesh government, blaming it for inciting violence in Sambhal to divert attention from claims of election tampering. The violence coincided with a disputed survey at Shahi Jama Masjid, raising tensions and resulting in fatalities.

Yadav alleged that the BJP government used communal unrest to distract the public from its perceived failures in governance. He contended that repeated surveys of disputed sites were part of BJP's political maneuvers to raise communal tensions and gain voter leverage.

In the aftermath of the violence, the Samajwadi Party's attempt to visit the area was thwarted by local authorities, further fueling Yadav's accusations of a government conspiracy to control the narrative and prevent accountability in critical social and political sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024