Adani's Resilience Amid Allegations

Gautam Adani, the founder of Adani Group, has publicly addressed allegations put forward by U.S. authorities regarding an alleged $265 million bribery scheme. Speaking at an awards ceremony, Adani asserted his company's unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance, dismissing the claims as baseless.

In his speech from Jaipur, Adani remarked on the resilience of his ports-to-power conglomerate amidst such challenges. He emphasized that each attack and obstacle encountered only strengthens the group, assuring stakeholders of a robust defense strategy.

Meanwhile, Adani Group's chief financial officer rejected the allegations, and the Indian government confirmed it has not received any official request about this case from the U.S. authorities. The group is set to pursue all possible legal channels in response.

