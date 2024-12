US Domestic News: Online Spending Surges and New Trade Tensions Arise

As American consumers turned to online shopping this Black Friday, in-store sales saw only slight gains of 0.7%, according to Mastercard's data. Meanwhile, U.S. President-elect Trump continues to stir trade waters, threatening 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, drawing concerns from President Joe Biden on potential impacts.

The Biden administration is also grappling with threats made against lawmakers and Trump's cabinet picks, involving swatting and bomb hoaxes, prompting FBI involvement. In another development, RFK Jr. is set to visit Romania to meet with a far-right presidential candidate, signaling possible shifts in diplomatic relations.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian protests disrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, adding to a charged atmosphere over national holidays. Additionally, the e-cigarette industry's fight over flavored vapes takes a legal turn as the FDA's case heads to the Supreme Court, challenging agency authority under federal law.

