Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Ushers in a New Era of Diplomacy on U.S. Stopover

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te embarked on a significant Pacific tour with a stopover in Hawaii, emphasizing Taiwan's role as a global peace promoter despite mounting challenges from China.

Lai, labeled a separatist by Beijing, embarked on his maiden foreign tour since assuming office in May, highlighting the increasing diplomatic tension and military pressure from China.

During his U.S. visit, Lai received unprecedented hospitality, reflecting enhanced diplomatic efforts to strengthen Taiwan's ties with its global allies under the theme of democracy, prosperity, and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)