Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Ushers in a New Era of Diplomacy on U.S. Stopover
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's U.S. stopover in Hawaii marks the beginning of a Pacific tour to promote global peace, amid rising tensions with China. His visit highlights Taiwan’s democratic values and aims to deepen international alliances, despite China's opposition and ongoing military pressure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 05:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 05:29 IST
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te embarked on a significant Pacific tour with a stopover in Hawaii, emphasizing Taiwan's role as a global peace promoter despite mounting challenges from China.
Lai, labeled a separatist by Beijing, embarked on his maiden foreign tour since assuming office in May, highlighting the increasing diplomatic tension and military pressure from China.
During his U.S. visit, Lai received unprecedented hospitality, reflecting enhanced diplomatic efforts to strengthen Taiwan's ties with its global allies under the theme of democracy, prosperity, and peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Lai Ching-te
- China
- US
- Hawaii
- diplomacy
- Pacific tour
- global peace
- military pressure
- Beijing
Advertisement