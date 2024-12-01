Georgian Political Standstill: Zourabichvili's Resistance

In a political cliffhanger, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared on Sunday that President Salome Zourabichvili must vacate office at the conclusion of her term this month, despite her intention to defy this directive. This conflict deepens an ongoing political crisis in Georgia.

The embattled President Zourabichvili announced on Saturday her refusal to step down, contending that the current parliament is illegitimate and lacks the authority to appoint a successor. This impasse occurs amidst heightened tensions within the nation.

Further complicating matters, Georgia, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia with a population of 3.8 million, has suspended European Union accession negotiations, sparking international response. Prime Minister Kobakhidze downplays the impact of the United States' suspension of its strategic partnership with Georgia, labeling it a temporary setback, and anticipates renewed dialogue with the administration of President-elect Donald Trump early next year.

