Left Menu

Georgian Political Standstill: Zourabichvili's Resistance

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze insists President Salome Zourabichvili must vacate office at the term's end, despite her refusal. Zourabichvili cites Parliament's illegitimacy. Georgia suspends EU talks, prompting a US response. Kobakhidze anticipates discussions with Trump's incoming administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:07 IST
Georgian Political Standstill: Zourabichvili's Resistance
  • Country:
  • Georgia

In a political cliffhanger, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze declared on Sunday that President Salome Zourabichvili must vacate office at the conclusion of her term this month, despite her intention to defy this directive. This conflict deepens an ongoing political crisis in Georgia.

The embattled President Zourabichvili announced on Saturday her refusal to step down, contending that the current parliament is illegitimate and lacks the authority to appoint a successor. This impasse occurs amidst heightened tensions within the nation.

Further complicating matters, Georgia, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia with a population of 3.8 million, has suspended European Union accession negotiations, sparking international response. Prime Minister Kobakhidze downplays the impact of the United States' suspension of its strategic partnership with Georgia, labeling it a temporary setback, and anticipates renewed dialogue with the administration of President-elect Donald Trump early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024