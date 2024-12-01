Left Menu

Conflict Over Railway Restructure in Odisha Sparks Political Debate

Former union minister Srikant Jena opposes the merger of Waltair division from East Coast Railway with South Coast Railway. Urging PM Modi, Jena highlights the potential weakening of ECoR, advocating for strengthening its structure. The move has sparked political disagreements with BJP, BJD, and Congress exchanging accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:55 IST
Former union minister Srikant Jena has voiced strong opposition to the central government's decision to merge the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) with the newly created South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone. Jena addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a reconsideration of the merger plan to protect the ECoR's integrity.

The move has ignited political tensions, with Odisha's BJD party also criticizing the government's decision, saying it would disadvantage Odisha. The Congress leader emphasized that since its inception in 1996, ECoR has been a significant revenue generator for Indian Railways, and merging the Waltair division threatens its operational success.

The BJP, meanwhile, dismissed Jena's concerns, accusing him of engaging in political maneuvering. BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal stated that the proposed Rayagada division would ensure that ECoR maintains three divisions, refuting claims of any adverse effects on Odisha's railway infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

