Airtel and Tata Group in Talks for DTH Merger

Bharti Airtel is negotiating with Tata Group to merge its DTH business, Bharti Telemedia, with Tata Play, aiming for a share swap arrangement. The deal, if successful, will follow the Dish TV-Videocon d2h merger in 2016, signaling a major consolidation in the DTH sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:04 IST
Leading telecom services provider, Bharti Airtel, has announced ongoing negotiations with the Tata Group for a potential merger of their Direct-To-Home (DTH) businesses.

This development involves a planned combination of Bharti Telemedia, Airtel's cable and satellite TV services arm, with Tata Play. The merger, purportedly facilitated through a share swap arrangement, could signify significant restructuring in the competitive DTH sector.

The possible deal follows the 2016 Dish TV-Videocon d2h merger. Despite current financial challenges, the collaboration aims at sector consolidation, optimizing operational efficiencies and market share for both parties.

