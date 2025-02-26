Airtel and Tata Group in Talks for DTH Merger

Leading telecom services provider, Bharti Airtel, has announced ongoing negotiations with the Tata Group for a potential merger of their Direct-To-Home (DTH) businesses.

This development involves a planned combination of Bharti Telemedia, Airtel's cable and satellite TV services arm, with Tata Play. The merger, purportedly facilitated through a share swap arrangement, could signify significant restructuring in the competitive DTH sector.

The possible deal follows the 2016 Dish TV-Videocon d2h merger. Despite current financial challenges, the collaboration aims at sector consolidation, optimizing operational efficiencies and market share for both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)