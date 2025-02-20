Vedanta's Strategic Demerger: A New Era Begins
Vedanta Ltd will demerge into five specialized companies focusing on aluminium, oil & gas, power, iron & steel, and zinc & silver to enhance operational focus and attract varied investors. Shareholders approve 99.99%. Companies aim for global scale, better opportunities, and efficient asset usage.
- Country:
- India
Vedanta Ltd has secured overwhelming approval from shareholders and creditors for its strategic decision to demerge the company into five distinct, sector-specific entities. This significant move was detailed in the company's latest stock exchange filing.
The unanimous vote saw 99.99% of shareholders, 99.59% of secured creditors, and 99.95% of unsecured creditors backing the demerger. Shareholders of Vedanta will be entitled to receive one additional share in each of the newly-formed companies upon finalizing the process.
The demerged entities include Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel, and Vedanta Limited, focusing on zinc and silver. The strategy aims to enhance operational focus, attract diverse investors, and unlock market value through tailored capital market access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
