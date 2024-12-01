Israel's Watchful Eye: Monitoring Syrian Unrest

Israel is maintaining a vigilant stance on the unfolding situation in Syria, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement on Sunday.

"We are constantly watching events in Syria. We are determined to defend the vital interests of Israel and to maintain the achievements of war," Netanyahu stated while addressing new military recruits at a central Israeli base.

This heightened alert comes after insurgents stormed into Aleppo, east of Idlib province, on Friday night, demanding a strategic army redeployment and marking the most significant challenge to President Bashar al-Assad in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)