Tensions Rise: Germany Accuses China of Arming Russia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock claims China is supplying Russia with weapons for the Ukraine war, posing threats to European and Indo-Pacific peace. Baerbock will address these concerns during her upcoming visit to Beijing. Germany seeks balanced cooperation with China amidst global security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:53 IST
In a bold statement, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has accused China of aiding Russia with weapons in its war against Ukraine, a move she claims threatens peace in both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

Baerbock criticized China for failing to take global security responsibilities seriously, accusing it of opposing core European interests through economic and military support to Russia. Ahead of her diplomatic visit to Beijing, she reinforced Germany's stance on the conflict in Ukraine as a direct threat to European peace.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of global security, Baerbock pointed to North Korea's involvement in the conflict as a further risk. Additionally, she emphasized Germany's resolve to uphold its economic and security interests while calling for cooperation where feasible and independence when necessary.

