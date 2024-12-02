Left Menu

Georgia's Political Unrest: A Struggle for European Integration

Protests erupted in Georgia after the government paused EU membership talks. Demonstrators, opposing Georgian Dream's alleged pro-Russian shift, skirmished with police, leading to widespread unrest. Thousands demanded democratic rights and a pro-European stance, which the government claims compromises sovereignty. President Salome Zourabichvili and various opposition groups seek annulled elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 04:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 04:40 IST
Georgia's Political Unrest: A Struggle for European Integration

Tensions remain high in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, as protesters clashed with police for the fourth consecutive night. The unrest stems from the government's decision to halt negotiations on joining the European Union, a move seen as indicative of growing pro-Russian and anti-Western policies.

Since the announcement to freeze EU talks, pro-European demonstrators have faced aggressive police tactics, including tear gas and water cannons. Thousands gathered again on Sunday evening, exchanging fireworks with law enforcement in a dramatic standoff in central Tbilisi.

Amidst the turmoil, President Salome Zourabichvili called out election irregularities while opposition forces pressed for workers' rights to protest. The situation has attracted international attention, with the EU and US expressing concerns over Georgia's political direction and potential alignment with Russian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024