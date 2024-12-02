Farooq Abdullah Calls for Equality and Peace Amidst Rising Tensions

In a fervent plea to the Centre, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has urged the Indian government to take stringent measures to halt activities that may incite communal tension. He emphasized the importance of treating Muslims equally, in alignment with the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

Addressing recent concerns, Abdullah expressed support for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, reiterating that their return is a long-standing commitment of all political entities. He also called for a pragmatic review of the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the need for equity among underprivileged communities.

Welcoming the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, Abdullah condemned continued assaults in Gaza, Syria, and Iran, urging the international community to enforce a lasting peace. Following his recent Umrah pilgrimage, he conveyed prayers for unity and harmony in the Muslim world amidst prevailing tensions.

