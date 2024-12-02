Left Menu

Impeachment Storm: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Fire

Philippine civil society calls for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, citing graft, incompetence, and ill-gotten wealth. The daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte is embroiled in a controversy with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The House of Representatives is investigating her spending. Duterte denies wrongdoing.

Updated: 02-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:33 IST
In a dramatic political move, Philippine civil society and religious leaders have urged Congress to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. The allegations span graft, incompetence, and accumulating ill-gotten wealth, challenging her integrity in office.

This controversy unfolds amidst a broader political rift involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following the dissolution of a powerful alliance post-2022 elections. The issue has sparked heated debates both within the House of Representatives and among the public.

The impeachment bid is not just a legal confrontation but represents a moral challenge to restore credibility in official positions, according to spokesperson Leila de Lima. Observers are keenly watching how Congress, dominated by Marcos allies, will handle this contentious issue.

