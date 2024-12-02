Impeachment Storm: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Fire

In a dramatic political move, Philippine civil society and religious leaders have urged Congress to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte. The allegations span graft, incompetence, and accumulating ill-gotten wealth, challenging her integrity in office.

This controversy unfolds amidst a broader political rift involving President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following the dissolution of a powerful alliance post-2022 elections. The issue has sparked heated debates both within the House of Representatives and among the public.

The impeachment bid is not just a legal confrontation but represents a moral challenge to restore credibility in official positions, according to spokesperson Leila de Lima. Observers are keenly watching how Congress, dominated by Marcos allies, will handle this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)