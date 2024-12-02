Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Backs Bhagwat Amid Controversy

Chirag Paswan supports BJP's defense of Mohan Bhagwat's controversial remark about women's fertility. He discusses population decline concerns and addresses allegations around historical sites, emphasizing judicial resolution. The political dynamics within Bihar's bypolls and past election performances are also highlighted, showcasing party alliances and electoral narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:35 IST
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has aligned himself with the BJP's support for RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat amidst ongoing controversy. Bhagwat stirred debate with his remark suggesting every woman should have at least three children to counteract population decline.

Addressing a press conference, Paswan reflected on fertility rates, stating they have significantly dropped in many regions, warranting discussion akin to past concerns of rapid population growth necessitating family planning. When approached about claims regarding historical sites like Ajmer's Sufi shrine, now under court scrutiny, Paswan maintained faith in judicial processes to address both false claims and truths requiring transparency.

In the midst of Bihar's Tirhut Graduates constituency bypoll, Paswan asserted that his political allegiance remains steadfast, drawing from the teachings of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan. He criticized opposition efforts in propagating what he described as misleading narratives during the general elections, a sentiment that found disfavor with voters in Bihar, where NDA emerged victorious in the majority of seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

