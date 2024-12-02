Tragedy Strikes: Gujarat BJP Leader's Untimely Demise

Dipika Patel, a 34-year-old leader of the BJP women's wing in Gujarat, was found dead in her Surat home on Sunday. Authorities report Patel allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Before her death, Patel reached out to ward 30 corporator Chirag Solanki, expressing severe stress and mentioning her intention to end her life. Solanki rushed to her residence, but tragically found her unresponsive. Despite immediate efforts to save her, Patel was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The police found no suicide note at the scene. While Patel's children were present, her husband was away. Her mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis as the investigation into her death continues. The autopsy confirmed that she died as a result of hanging.

