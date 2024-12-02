Left Menu

Showdown on Capitol Hill: Budget, Relief, and Defense Under Scrutiny

The U.S. Senate and House face critical decisions on government funding, disaster relief, and defense policy as a government shutdown looms. With only weeks left before presidential transition, Congress aims to find bipartisan solutions to avert economic disruptions and address urgent national matters.

Updated: 02-12-2024 18:46 IST
The U.S. Senate and House are set for a decisive confrontation over key policies, including government spending, disaster relief, and defense strategy. As lawmakers return, they face the pressing task of averting a pre-Christmas partial government shutdown by reaching a cross-party funding agreement.

Critical to the discussions is President Joe Biden's $100 billion disaster relief request, addressing the aftermath of recent hurricanes in the Southeast. Additionally, attention turns to raising the federal debt ceiling, with the risk of default looming, although extraordinary measures may delay this until 2025.

With the political landscape shifting, Congress also grapples with passing the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, setting defense policy for the year. Amidst partisan divides, the urgency to secure a functional government and address immediate needs remains paramount.

