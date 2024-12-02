Chris Wormald Appointed Cabinet Secretary Amidst Key Government Changes
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday appointed Chris Wormald as the new Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Wormald will replace Simon Case due to ill health. He will take up the position on December 16, with a focus on driving government change.
In a significant reshuffle, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Chris Wormald as the new Cabinet Secretary, the government's most senior official and chief policy adviser.
Wormald will fill the position left by Simon Case, who stepped down in September due to health issues. Starmer highlighted Wormald's extensive experience as crucial to implementing the new administration's change agenda.
Currently leading the Department for Health and Social Care, Wormald will assume his new role, which carries a salary of approximately £200,000, on December 16. He will work closely with the Prime Minister to shape policy and manage cabinet operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Retail Titans Warn UK Government: Budget Threatens Jobs and Prices
UK Government Faces Industry Pushback Over Fines and Mergers
Gujarat Recognizes Excellence: 'Karmayogi Puraskar' Honors 20 Civil Service Officials
Kerala Government Rejects Proposal to Raise Retirement Age, Launches Civil Services Reforms