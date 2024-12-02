Left Menu

Chris Wormald Appointed Cabinet Secretary Amidst Key Government Changes

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday appointed Chris Wormald as the new Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service. Wormald will replace Simon Case due to ill health. He will take up the position on December 16, with a focus on driving government change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:56 IST
In a significant reshuffle, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Chris Wormald as the new Cabinet Secretary, the government's most senior official and chief policy adviser.

Wormald will fill the position left by Simon Case, who stepped down in September due to health issues. Starmer highlighted Wormald's extensive experience as crucial to implementing the new administration's change agenda.

Currently leading the Department for Health and Social Care, Wormald will assume his new role, which carries a salary of approximately £200,000, on December 16. He will work closely with the Prime Minister to shape policy and manage cabinet operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

