Chris Wormald Appointed Cabinet Secretary Amidst Key Government Changes

In a significant reshuffle, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed Chris Wormald as the new Cabinet Secretary, the government's most senior official and chief policy adviser.

Wormald will fill the position left by Simon Case, who stepped down in September due to health issues. Starmer highlighted Wormald's extensive experience as crucial to implementing the new administration's change agenda.

Currently leading the Department for Health and Social Care, Wormald will assume his new role, which carries a salary of approximately £200,000, on December 16. He will work closely with the Prime Minister to shape policy and manage cabinet operations.

